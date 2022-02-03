Punk Isn't Dead, It's Minted

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DESPERATE MEASURES, the New Zealand-born, London-based, punk and rock four piece released their brand-new mini album 'Rinsed' on Easy Action records last October to critical acclaim. Containing six tracks of hard-hitting punk with a big helping of rock n' roll, the album is available on 10" vinyl, CD and download. These recordings feature the new line-up of founder Eugene Butcher, former Glitterati and current Rich Ragany and The Digressions guitarist Gaff, Ricky McGuire of U.K SUBS and The Men They Couldn't Hang, along with former K-Line/Done Lying Down drummer James Sherry.

Original art by Combination 13 Rinsed by Desperate Measures - Album cover

Following the release of 'The Rich-Tual', the stomping first single from the 'Rinsed' sessions released earlier this year came 'Flowers At Your Door'. Channeling the dark energy of Iggy Pop, Lords Of The New Church and The Doors, 'Flowers At Your Door' is a brooding rocker that finds Desperate Measures shifting in new directions with their new line-up with excellent results. Never ones to stick to how things should be done, Desperate Measures decided to give their album a second press and create artwork that would set them apart from the status quo. So, it was only natural that lead vocalist, Eugene Butcher teamed up with Steve Kitchen, of Combination 13 design in Canada, for the series of striking cover designs now released as exclusive NFT designs through LuchaCoinNFT.

Says Butcher "We had a blast designing these NFT's. They form a great set of brilliant designs and will really help the band go forward this year as we reach out to different spaces. Each album cover has been so much fun to work on and we're really excited about what we've created. We really hope the fans will enjoy this ground-breaking, super-cool new innovation from Desperate Measures. View the Collection on Rarible.

Says Stevan Cvjetkovich of LuchaCoin "LuchaCoin is punk at its core, we've never been ones to stick to how things should be done. When we teamed up with Desperate Measures, we knew that we were on to something special. We can't wait for fans to get their hands on them and for the success they'll bring to the band."

At a time when record sales are being squeezed, and after a pandemic where artists were hit hard with shows being postponed or canceled, these exciting new NFT designs will help fund this independent band and will go towards them touring in 2022.

The Desperate Measures mini album NFT project was supported in collaboration with Music: Desperate Measures, Graphic Artist: Combination 13, Ai Motion effects: Jeffery Lando & LuchaCoin NFT.

