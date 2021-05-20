Punkie Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Jo Ellen Pellman, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and Joey McIntyre to Appear During Point Foundation Virtual Event on May 22nd

"We're thrilled to honor Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon and Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman for their leadership and activism in support of LGBTQ youth" said Jorge Valencia, Executive Director and CEO of Point Foundation. "We're also honored and excited that our event will be hosted by Punkie Johnson, the first out, queer, black woman to ever join the cast of Saturday Night Live. In addition, our longtime friend and supporter, Joey McIntyre will perform a special song honoring our graduates."