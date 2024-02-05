Punta Cana Carnival celebrates 15 years of art and culture in the eastern region of the Dominican Republic

News provided by

Grupo Puntacana

05 Feb, 2024, 14:51 ET

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of local and foreign visitors gathered to celebrate 15 years of art and culture at the 2024 Punta Cana Carnival, an initiative of the Grupo Puntacana, to enjoy the best of the artistic and cultural attractions of national and international ensembles. The event was held on Saturday, February 3, on November 1st Boulevard of The Village Puntacana.

Continue Reading
George Bell with Frank Rainieri and The Musas of Punta Cana
George Bell with Frank Rainieri and The Musas of Punta Cana

The parade kicked off with the coronation of the King Momo, former Dominican baseball player George Bell, who played Major League Baseball in the 1980s and 1990s and was the first Major League Baseball player to hit three home runs on an opening day. Bell was named Most Valuable Player of the American League, becoming the first Dominican to receive this award. He also won 3 Silver Bats in 1985, 1986 and 1987.

This coronation is one of the most awaited surprises of the gala, since the distinction is awarded to national, outstanding and influential personalities, who inspire Dominican society with their work and, in turn, promote art, culture and sports. After her coronation, Bell was driven down the boulevard in a collector's car, driven by Mr. Frank Rainieri, founder of Grupo Puntacana.

The cultural celebration continued with an impressive multicolored display of masks and costumes from 37 of the best parade groups and more than 1,500 carnival members representing Punta Cana, Bávaro, La Vega, Puerto Plata, Santiago, Río San Juan, Cabarete, Las Terranas, Barahona, San Juan de la Maguana, San Cristóbal, Santo Domingo, Cotuí, Nizao and Aruba, to name a few.

Visitors enjoyed the parade from 21 stages, in addition to 10 bleachers with free admission, in an atmosphere of live music, food trucks and entertainment. In addition, the event provided the distribution of waste recycling stations, the implementation of reusable cups and the use of biodegradable material on stages, with the purpose of promoting sustainable initiatives and reducing the environmental impact.

This year, the Musas of Punta Cana, one of the main parade groups, paid tribute to Dominican baseball players with their costumes, alluding to the sport and recognizing the trajectory of those who have exalted the country at the international level.

@carnavaldepuntacana

https://www.puntacana.com/to-do/carnaval-punta-cana

SOURCE Grupo Puntacana

Also from this source

Grupo Puntacana announces a new ultra-luxury hotel project at Playa Serena Puntacana Resort

Grupo Puntacana announces a new ultra-luxury hotel project at Playa Serena Puntacana Resort

During the 44th edition of the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR 2024), held in Madrid, Spain, Grupo Puntacana announced the development of its ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Art

Image1

Music

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.