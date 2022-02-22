Punta Espada Golf Course, Golfweek's #1 Choice in Mexico and the Caribbean

Jorge Subero Medina, executive president of Cap Cana, said he felt proud that Punta Espada is one of the destination's flagships which has contributed to the city's establishment as a county brand. Moreover, it's one of the favorites for the development of golf tourism, as well as an attraction for large real estate tourism investments.

He indicated that 2022 marks Cap Cana's 20th anniversary, and that this ranking is one of the best news received as of yet. It bears witness to years of work and effort to build a space where people can have a unique, exclusive, and different lifestyle.

About Punta Espada:

Punta Espada was inaugurated in 2006 and designed by Jack Nicklaus. It has been ranked #1 in the Caribbean and Mexico by Golfweek since 2008 and for 11 consecutive years, and as one of the top 50 PGA Tour Golf Courses. In 2008, 2009 and 2010, Punta Espada hosted the first event of the PGA Tour "Cap Cana Championship"; a milestone in golf history in the Dominican Republic, where Mark Wiebe, Keith Fergus and Fred Couples were respectively victorious. In 2007 it was "Top 100 best golf courses outside the United States" and in 2008 Forbes Travel Magazine selected it as one of the "10 best golf courses in the Caribbean". In 2018 #63 of the "100 Best Golf Digest Courses in the World", and in 2019 #21 in the "50 Most Beautiful Courses to Play in the World" by Golf Advisor.

Contact:

Ibelca Mencía

Public Relations and Communications Management

Mail: [email protected]

https://capcana.com

SOURCE Cap Cana Destination