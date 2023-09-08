Punta Gorda Half Marathon & 5K Run: Discover the Excitement and Beauty of Punta Gorda, Florida

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to lace up your running shoes and embark on an unforgettable journey through the heart of Punta Gorda, Florida. The Punta Gorda Half Marathon & 5K Run, set to take place at Laishley Park, promises participants one of the most picturesque and challenging runs in the Sunshine State.  The event is produced by Elite Events, one of the nation's highest rated event production companies.

Date: October 21, 2023
Location: Laishley Park, Punta Gorda, Florida

The Punta Gorda Half Marathon & 5K offers a scenic route that winds through the stunning Laishley Park, a serene waterfront oasis offering miles of picturesque views along the Harborwalk and breathtaking vistas of the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor.

Participants will have the opportunity to soak in the natural beauty of the area as they navigate the course. Whether you're an experienced long-distance runner or a novice just starting your running journey, this event caters to everyone with both Half Marathon and 5K race options.

But the excitement doesn't end at the finish line! Punta Gorda is a charming and historic city celebrated for its natural beauty, rich history, and laid-back atmosphere. Following the race, reward yourself with a delectable meal at one of the many seafood restaurants and immerse yourself in the city's thriving art scene. Take a leisurely stroll on the nearby beach, embracing the tranquility of the Gulf waters, or venture into Punta Gorda's historic district to admire its charming architecture, quaint shops, and delightful gardens.

Punta Gorda also presents an array of outdoor activities for adventure seekers. Visit the Punta Gorda Fishery, embark on a kayak adventure to explore the nearby waterways, try paddleboarding, or enjoy a day of fishing in the area.

By signing up for the Punta Gorda Half Marathon & 5K Run, you'll not only test your limits with a challenging and rewarding run but also embark on an unforgettable adventure in one of Florida's most breathtaking locales.

Don't miss this incredible opportunity to experience Punta Gorda's natural beauty and vibrant culture while participating in a world-class running event. Secure your spot now and join us for a remarkable day of fitness and exploration.

For registration and event details, please visit https://www.puntagordahalf.com/

