PUNTO Space Features Cesar Galindo and Carlton Jones in Pre-Season Immersive Fashion Event NYFW 2018

Galindo, who launched his first collection in the late 1980s, is a returning designer to PUNTO. Galindo has stood the test of time since his debut collection landed his designs on the cover of Elle with supermodel Karen Mulder. As a contract designer, he has worked with brands that include Dolce and Gabbana. From Madonna to Missy Elliot, Calvin Klein Women's Collection to LAMB by Gwen Stephanie, Galindo has designed and produced couture looks for the famed brand's celebrity clients.



Designer and fashion persona Jones launched his resort-inspired collection "Carlton Jones" in 2015. Jones' inspiration came from world travel and working as a celebrity stylist with such A-list industry giants such as Halle Berry, Alicia Keys, Erykah Badu and First Lady Michelle Obama. Returning to Punto after his NYFW debut on the Ready to Wear calendar last September; Jones will premier select styles from his first A/W capsule in a photo shoot with veteran fashion photographer Christopher Kolk. Here Carlton will direct his fall preview utilizing his experience working as Fashion Director, Editor and stylist with such prevalent magazines as Italian Vogue, GQ, French Glamour, and Harper's Bazaar.



PUNTO Space, a venue known to house creatives, was founded in 2014 by Debora Balardini, Sandie Luna, and Duke York. The venue has maintained a unique presence as an event and performance venue that is located in the heart of the fashion district. With a growing demand for immersive events in fashion, PUNTO has welcomed traditional fashion shows, pop-up events, photo shoots and brand activations. The space easily transforms for beauty and fashion product launches and after-parties. Noteworthy fashion brands and events have included Bella magazine, Mathew Christopher, Marlo Hampton, the F.A.B. Coalition (Fashion Against Bullying), Style Me Pretty, Layana Aguilar (Project Runway), Adonis King, Latinista, and Capsum.



Luna, the director of marketing at PUNTO, has seen a fashion-related industry trend: "Designers are looking to showcase their lines in more approachable and innovative ways. The look and feel of fashion shows and fashion presentations are taking more into account all sensorial aspects of the experience."



Event and RSVP details can be viewed here.



