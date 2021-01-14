LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eddy Furbottom , CEO of Puppetpreneurs Entertainment, is in talks to fart in Kevin O'Leary chair for the next season of Shark Tank. The move isn't surprising as Eddy has been gaining massive traction since his own show launched recently. His Linkedin profile has attracted connections from all over Hollywood as well as previous Shark Tank winners reaching out for collaborations.

Eddy Furbottom sharing some of his best advice with the world

"One thing I'm looking forward to is seeing if any of the presenters can call bluffs on my deals. You see, unlike Pinocchio, I grow in other places when I lie. Just ask my ex… Oh my lawyers said I shouldn't talk about that…" said Furbottom.

The future of Shark Tank has changed - get ready for some new thrilling episodes with Eddy Furbottom and the new flavor he could bring to the show. Viewers might see Eddy invest in puppet flavored shark food without realizing the ingredients that would be in demand if that gets popular.

Puppetreneurs dedicates itself to producing short comedic content to add humor to the lives of day-to-day professionals. The company strives to tackle issues such as mental health, stress, addiction, and others that affect the lives of many entrepreneurs and employees today with videos creating relief for viewers. Eddy Furbottom and his staff work around the clock to provide an outlet for professionals to consume relatable entertainment to change business one laugh at a time.

