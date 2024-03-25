Puppy Food Bank Announces National Expansion in 2024

The Virtual Pet Food Bank Will Help Support Pet Rescue Organizations Across the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In less than two years following its inception, Puppy Food Bank has successfully helped support 19 'no kill' pet rescue organizations in San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and Corpus Christi, Texas. As a result of the overwhelming support and demand for continued resources, the virtual food bank is proud to announce it is expanding its efforts nationally beginning March 2024.

Actor John O'Hurley, National Ambassador for Puppy Food Bank

Puppy Food Bank was founded with the sole mission to provide much needed food supplies to financially struggling pet rescue organizations. All funds raised allows the organization to purchase and ship food directly to shelters, organizations, and approved foster families at no additional cost.





Interested pet rescue organizations can learn more and apply directly at www.puppyfoodbank.org

"Our vision is simple - ensure no pet goes hungry! Through the tremendous support of our online donors, we can take our mission further to help homeless pets across the United States," said Danielle Gunter, Executive Director of Puppy Food Bank. "Pet rescue organizations are inundated with unwanted pets looking for a forever home. A lack of nutritional food and support should never impede their efforts to save as many animals in their care."

Puppy Food Bank has also partnered with actor, comedian, author, and television personality John O'Hurley as the official ambassador for the organization. For over 20 years, O'Hurley has been a veteran host of NBC Sports annual show, "The National Dog Show," Presented by Purina. "The National Dog Show" airs on Thanksgiving Day and attracts more than 30 million viewers each year.

ABOUT PUPPY FOOD BANK

Founded in 2022, Puppy Food Bank is a registered 501(c) nonprofit dedicated to providing much needed food supplies to pet rescue organizations. Puppy Food Bank works with distributors to ship pet food directly to shelters, organizations committed to being "no kill." For more information visit www.puppyfoodbank.org .

SOURCE Puppy Food Bank