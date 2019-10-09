Puppy Robot's Hachi Enters the Middle East Market with Debut at GITEX Technology Week 2019

From October 6 - 10, Puppy Robot's consumer technology innovations are on exhibit in Hall 8, Booth 8 at the technology show held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition includes a hands-on demo of the brand's flagship product, Puppy Cube, a portable ultra-short throw projector and standalone entertainment system that turns any flat surface into an interactive touchscreen.

Puppy Robot's participation at GITEX 2019 celebrates the brand's recent and highly anticipated entrance into the Middle East market, where its products are now available throughout the region on Amazon and worldwide on www.puppyrobot.com . In addition, Puppy Cube will be retailed at Dubai Mall - one of the largest shopping malls in the world - starting in January 2020.

The company's inaugural GITEX exhibition has been well-received and met with praise from the show's attendees, including thousands of technology industry insiders, media and influencers, fellow innovators and retailers. Additionally, parents have made up a large portion of the consumers interested in purchasing Puppy Cube on-site at the event. Given the large amount of time children spend on mobile phones and tablets today, Puppy Cube provides families with a unique alternative to harmful screen time, as the device is expertly designed to protect a user's eyes.

"We're excited to celebrate Hachi's successful launch of its product line in the Middle East, and to exhibit for the first time at GITEX in Dubai," said Tang Song, VP of Technology and Lead of AIoT at Hachi. "It's an honor to debut our technology to new audiences at this prominent global event, and we're thrilled about the level of interest and overwhelmingly positive feedback we've received from attendees."

At the exhibition, visitors can access a unique interactive experience with Puppy Cube, enjoying unlimited built-in Android apps, entertainment and social media possibilities with impressive touchscreen functionality. Unlike projectors with basic touchscreen capabilities, Puppy Cube utilizes a proprietary 10-point multitouch technology called AnyTouch that works on all surfaces and enables responsiveness on par with capacitive displays. The ultra-short throw projector can also be paired with other Android and iOS devices at home or on the go via screen sharing, AirPlay, DLNA, Miracast, HDMI and Bluetooth.

In addition to expanding its global presence with launch efforts across the Middle East, North America and other international markets, Hachi's Puppy Robot will also be unveiling a new product within the Puppy Cube line in early 2020, incorporating Amazon Alexa for voice control and a powerful Qualcomm chip.

About Puppy Robot's Hachi

Puppy Robot is a leading provider of consumer robotics technology to help consumers build an AI-enhanced smart home ecosystem. Launched in 2016 by a team of technology industry experts, the company is on a mission to make life smarter, easier and more convenient. Its flagship innovation, Puppy Cube, is an industry-leading portable ultra-short throw projector that turns any flat surface into an interactive touchscreen expertly designed for users of all ages and skill sets.

To learn more, visit www.puppyrobot.com and follow Puppy Robot on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook @puppycubeai.

