Puppyoo R6 Home Smart Robot Vacuum Ushers in a New Generation of Cleaning Robots

WALNUT, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A dedicated team of robotics experts recently announced the launch of their latest smart robot vacuum floor cleaning solution. This innovative new device adds the latest technology to the automated vacuum sector with laser navigation, app control and smart home integration. The R6 Home from Puppyoo is available now on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/e5041351#

Puppyoo

Puppyoo R6 Home is a 3-in-1 robot that sweeps, vacuums and mops. It has edge-sweeping and main brushes along with ultra-fine microfiber mop pads with multiple cleaning functions that ensure outstanding dirt removal and liquid absorption while remaining gentle and safe to the floor surface. In addition, the R6 Home utilizes the latest technology that makes it the ultimate floor cleaning solution.

Unlike typical robot vacs that aimlessly bump their way across a room, the R6 Home has advanced mapping and navigation systems along with an array of sensors to intelligently travel across a home. It features Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) + vSLAM dual smart mapping and navigating system that maps the entire home area including obstacles. Then, the device creates an efficient cleaning plan that covers all areas without needless repeating. It has special sensors to detect stairs and other hazardous elevation changes to keep the device upright and safe at all times.

"Robot vacs have been around for a while now with little change over the years. Our goal was to improve upon a great idea with better performance and newer technology. Using the latest laser mapping and smart navigation technology, the R6 doesn't aimlessly travel around the room, rather, it intelligently creates the most efficient cleaning plan while avoiding obstacles with ease. It's a smarter robot that brings a new level of control and convenience to users." – Chong Tan, CEO of Puppyoo

Once a home is mapped, an automated cleaning plan can be employed or the user can select regions and sections to have cleaned at any time, or even establish forbidden no-go zones. The quiet, effective device automatically keeps the floor spotlessly clean in the background, without disturbing home occupants.

The R6 uses a large 6400mAh battery and a reliable and powerful Nidec electric motor to achieve 2000 Pascals of suction power and 4 hours of working time between recharges. This increased capacity over previous robot vacs means that the R6 Home can clean an entire home (up to 3230 sq ft) on a single charge. Puppyoo R6 Home represents the next generation of robot cleaners that adds the latest features and added control capabilities that conveniently give homeowners a reliable automated cleaning solution.

R6 Home is currently being launched via Indiegogo campaign with special deals and pricing for early adopters and fans: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/e5041351#

