Pup's Welcome: Aruba Invites Pet Parents and their Dogs to Experience The Aruba Effect with 'Have Dog, Will Travel'

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate National Dog Week (September 19 through September 24), Aruba is launching Have Dog, Will Travel and collaborating with two pet-centered companies, Wag! and Avvinue. Have Dog, Will Travel spotlights dog-friendly hotel deals which aim to extend The Aruba Effect , a state of being that visitors experience on the One happy island, to pet owners and their four-legged best friends.

Have Dog, Will Travel

Starting today through October 20, 2022 travelers will be able to take advantage of Aruba's dog-inclusive experiences more than ever. By working with Wag! , the number #1 platform connecting pet owners with both on-demand and scheduled pet care services, and with Avvinue , an online pet travel startup that helps travelers discover pet-friendly destinations by providing professional assistance with booking flights and pet reservations, Aruba is offering visitors discounted expert pet travel assistance for the first time.

"Aruba is a destination that not only allows you to bring your dog but welcomes them with open arms," said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "Through this promotion, we aim to help pet-owners enjoy an idyllic experience on the One happy island, whether they are planning to bring their companion or safely board them while they travel."

Visitors who book their pet-friendly travel through Avvinue and enter the promo code "ARUBA'' at checkout will receive a $25 discount on an upcoming flight for themselves and their dog. Meanwhile, travelers who prefer to leave their dogs at home can sign up for one month free of Wag! Premium through this promotion and enjoy a 10% discount on any service booked through Wag!, which includes boarding and sitting services, as well as access to top-rated pet caregivers, free 24/7 chat with credentialed veterinary professionals, and more.

Aruba is home to several pet-friendly hotels visitors can choose from:

Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba extends their AAA Three Diamond hospitality to even the furriest of guests, welcoming them with tasty treats and a water bowl upon arrival. For just $10 a day, visitors and their dogs of any size are encouraged to enjoy their paradise vacation.

extends their AAA Three Diamond hospitality to even the furriest of guests, welcoming them with tasty treats and a water bowl upon arrival. For just a day, visitors and their dogs of any size are encouraged to enjoy their paradise vacation. Bucut & Tara Beach Resort, Aruba welcomes dogs up to 20lbs to stay at the adult-only hotel, where their personal concierge will be extended to their canine companion who can provide dog-friendly recommendations and resources. The additional rate for an accompanying dog is $15 /night in the Bucuti Wing and $20 /night in the Tara Wing.

welcomes dogs up to 20lbs to stay at the adult-only hotel, where their personal concierge will be extended to their canine companion who can provide dog-friendly recommendations and resources. The additional rate for an accompanying dog is /night in the Bucuti Wing and /night in the Tara Wing. Courtyard by Marriott Aruba Resort ensures vacationers and their furry companions will have a truly memorable getaway with its ideal location on Palm Beach . As part of the Have Dog, Will Travel promotion, vacationers who stay for 4 nights or more with their furry friends will receive 15% off their total. Travel must be valid through November 6, 2022 . Pets must weigh no more than 20lbs and travelers are subject to a $150 cleaning fee.

ensures vacationers and their furry companions will have a truly memorable getaway with its ideal location on . As part of the Have Dog, Will Travel promotion, vacationers who stay for 4 nights or more with their furry friends will their total. Travel must be valid through . Pets must weigh no more than 20lbs and travelers are subject to a cleaning fee. Hyatt Place Aruba Airport provides travelers and their four-legged friends with quick access to Aruba's top attractions and spacious guest rooms to unwind and relax at the end of the day. Travelers bringing their dog are subject to a $75 fee for stays up to 6 nights. For additional information, visit Hyatt.com .

provides travelers and their four-legged friends with quick access to top attractions and spacious guest rooms to unwind and relax at the end of the day. Travelers bringing their dog are subject to a fee for stays up to 6 nights. For additional information, visit . Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa & Casino offers travelers and their four-legged friends a welcome letter, biscuit, comfy dog bed, and food + water bowls upon arrival. For a $150 fee for up to 7 nights, owners can enjoy the added bonus of a hands-on concierge that provides recommendations such as nearby walking routes, other pet-friendly establishments and more. For additional information, visit aruba.regency.hyatt.com .

offers travelers and their four-legged friends a welcome letter, biscuit, comfy dog bed, and food + water bowls upon arrival. For a fee for up to 7 nights, owners can enjoy the added bonus of a hands-on concierge that provides recommendations such as nearby walking routes, other pet-friendly establishments and more. For additional information, visit . The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba offers pet-friendly amenities designed to create an ultimate luxury experience for pets and their owners, including mini pet cabanas, gourmet pet food options on the room service menu and restaurant, and non-motorized water activities.

To learn more about Have Dog, Will Travel visit Aruba.com . For further information on planning a trip with your furry best friend, visit Aruba's dedicated pet travel page .

Follow the conversation on social using the #OneHappyIsland hashtag and tag @ArubaTourism.

I would add here #TheArubaEffect as well.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba – One happy island – offers breathtaking beaches, diverse culinary delights, a sprawling and unforgettable Arikok National Park, and award-winning hotels and villas. A leader in innovation, the country was awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list due to their ambitious sustainability efforts. In today's ever-changing world, Aruba's 'Health and Happiness Code' safety protocols provide peace of mind, while still delivering a relaxing on-island experience. Located outside the hurricane belt, explore all Aruba has to offer, from romantic beach getaways, unique wellness experiences and more, on Aruba.com .

This material is distributed by Zeno Group, Inc. on behalf of Aruba Tourism Authority. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

Contact:

Zeno Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Aruba Tourism Authority