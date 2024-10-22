PUR® Helps Families and Local Schools Respond to Lead Water Contamination Concerns Amid New EPA Regulations

Company announces a $25,000 donation to Water Quality Research Foundation to Support Education and Access to Safer Drinking Water

EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) recently-revised Lead and Copper Rule Revision (LCRR), local municipalities must inform residents if the resident's household water supply is delivered via a lead service line and if their tap water is at risk for lead contamination. Lead, a toxic metal that is neither visible nor detectable by taste or smell, can pose severe health risks.

As the #1 selling brand in lead filtration1 and a Helen of Troy brand, PUR® is launching an initiative to educate and help consumers access cleaner drinking water. PUR is proud to announce a $25,000 donation to the Water Quality Research Foundation (WQRF) a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, to support education and access to water testing kits for schools in need nationwide.

With over 12 million lead pipes corroding and potentially releasing lead into the water supply line, millions of Americans may be at risk of exposure. PUR believes that cleaner drinking water should be accessible to everyone, and is dedicated to raising awareness and providing education and resources about lead exposure. To date, the brand has distributed more than half a million water filtration systems and replacement filters in communities across the U.S. and Canada such as Flint, MI and Newark, NJ.

A recent study2 conducted by PUR, reveals the lack of awareness about lead contamination, the misinformation amongst consumers, and the need for education and action:

7 in 10 U.S. adults currently believe the tap water in their home is safe to drink; yet the majority (69%) never test the water in their home for lead.

Less than one-fifth consider lead contamination in drinking water in U.S. homes (19%) to be a 'large' problem.

Many misunderstand the effectiveness of home water filtration systems with less than half believing most home water filtration systems can effectively reduce lead in tap water (45%).

62% of Americans believe boiling water will reduce the risk of all contaminants including lead, yet boiling water may increase lead levels.

Only 21% of Americans believe that lead contamination in drinking water at schools is a large problem.

Given that young children are particularly vulnerable to lead exposure and may absorb up to 4-5 times as much lead as adults3, PUR is committed to helping schools find solutions for lead contaminated water. PUR's donation to WQRF is intended to help provide resources about lead in water and facilitate access to water testing kits for schools across the U.S. Schools may visit this website to apply for free water testing kits.

"We're honored to partner with PUR during this time when many families are notified about potential exposure to lead contaminated water," said Pauli Undesser, WQRF Chief Executive Officer. "As an organization, our goal is to empower everyone – from parents to teachers to children – with knowledge and tools to protect themselves from serious water quality issues such as lead exposure."

Additionally, PUR intends to donate up to 10,000 water filtration faucet mounts and pitchers to impacted schools.

"Lead exposure poses serious health risks, particularly for children and pregnant women. It's crucial for individuals to understand these dangers and take proactive steps to protect their families," said Leah Werner, MD, MPH, FAAFP, family medicine doctor, assistant professor at the Oregon Health and Science University, public health advocate, and mother. "Utilizing effective filtration systems can significantly reduce lead levels in drinking water, ensuring safer, cleaner water for households and schools everywhere."

While municipalities work to replace lead service lines over the next 10 years as mandated in the new regulations, PUR intends to help families take immediate action to improve their drinking water. There are educational resources available at www.PUR.com/LivingWithLead and lead-reducing PUR PLUS at-home filtration systems offering safer and more reliable household drinking water for purchase.

"We've reformulated the PUR PLUS lead-reducing filters to help meet the real-world challenges of lead contamination. Our team was on the ground in Flint, MI, and Newark, NJ, gaining insights in lead crisis environments," said Mike Mitchell, Director of Advanced Technology Home and Health Care at Helen of Troy. "This advanced filtration technology effectively reduces lead, making your drinking water safer. With PUR PLUS, you can take an important step towards helping protect your family from lead exposure."

1Based on Nielsen sales data for lead-reducing filters for the 52 weeks ending 8/24/2024.

2All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1,332 adults ages 18+. Fieldwork was undertaken between 9th - 10th October 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

3 World Health Organization: WHO. (2024, September 27). Lead poisoning. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/lead-poisoning-and-health





About PUR

PUR is dedicated to providing superior filtration products that improve drinking water quality. With over 30 years of experience, PUR is the #1 selling brand in lead filtration1, offering products certified to reduce chemical and physical substances from drinking water. PUR is committed to bring awareness to consumers about water quality issues and offer solutions that make a difference in their lives. Be sure it's PUR PLUS. To learn more information about PUR, visit www.PUR.com or join the conversation on social media @PUR.Water. You can find PUR products available at major retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Home Depot and more.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (Nasdaq: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools, Drybar, Curlsmith, and Revlon. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

About Water Quality Research Foundation

The Water Quality Research Foundation (WQRF), organized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation, aims to advance the knowledge and science of high-quality, sustainable water through its sponsorship of relevant education and professional research. Since its inception, WQRF has funded numerous research studies which have generated essential information on water quality for industry, policymakers, regulators, and the general public. For more information, please visit www.WQRF.org.

