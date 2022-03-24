PUR LIFE MEDICAL Recognized as Top 100 Game Changers in 2021

The $4 Trillion Global Wellness Industry celebrates leading franchise company for partnering with doctors and other health and wellness professionals to fill an important market niche

SALT LAKE CITY and TAMPA, Fla., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you want to stay healthy and prevent disease, you cannot rely solely on traditional medical testing which is designed to identify disease once it is present. By understanding your unique risk factors, you can collaborate with your practitioner to create a personalized plan to reverse trends and prevent future disease through a healthy lifestyle approach.

PUR LIFE MEDICAL - A REVOLUTION IN DIAGNOSTICS, BIOTECHNOLOGY, AND REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

PUR LIFE Medical franchisees partner with doctors and other health care providers to help them grow their businesses by offering a variety of add-on services such as chronic pain, neuropathy, diabetes, joint issues, hormone imbalance, weight loss, low energy, and more. PUR LIFE Medical is an affordable, relevant brick and mortar mainstreaming regenerative wellness treatments and protocols. The magazine celebrates exceptional franchises that are making a difference by offering niche services that solve problems for patients. Below are the criteria the magazine used when reviewing several hundred leading franchises for inclusion in to the top 100.

Fill a niche in the market

Help the community

Create opportunity for aspiring business owners

Turn heads with a unique product

Impact veterans

Impress millennials

PUR LIFE Medical was specifically recognized for filling a unique niche in the market. We are grateful that a respected publication that focuses on the success of franchisees like Franchise Directory Magazine has noticed the contribution PUR LIFE Medical is making in the marketplace. We work hard to provide products and services that are not only in high demand but improve the lives of individuals who benefit from the services as well as the professionals providing them. PUR LIFE Medical franchise incorporates technologies to create personalized protocols to meet the needs of those fed up with traditional medicine no longer limited to upper class income in a $4 Trillion Wellness Industry!

The PUR LIFE Medical model offers better health outcomes such as developing consistent healthy habits. Preventive health technologies and measures save insurance providers and patients from expensive healthcare costs in the long run while providing better patient outcomes. Over the course of the pandemic, provider burnout has taken a toll on the workforce. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), seven out of 10 U.S. deaths are caused by chronic disease, while roughly half of the country's population has been diagnosed with a chronic illness, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, AIDS, or other conditions classified by the medical community as preventable.

