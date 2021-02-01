BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pur-Well Living is proud to announce that they are donating 10,000 packs of 60 count XL alcohol wipes in an effort to help fight the pandemic. Since the inception of the pandemic in the United States almost one year ago, effective 75-percent alcohol wipes have either been hard to find or very expensive. Pur-Well Living is hoping to change that.

In an effort to distribute these wipes, Pur-Well Living is partnering with the media website, TheDealMinute.com. On the homepage of The Deal Minute, individuals are able to receive a coupon for a free XL 60-pack of 75-percent alcohol wipes. Pur-Well Living is donating 10,000 packs of alcohol wipes to help Americans fight the pandemic

The donated alcohol wipes are a multi-surface cleaner but gentle on the skin. They meet CDC recommended standards for alcohol content of greater than 70-percent. They also carry a 99.99-percent sterilization rate.

According to Shaun Chojnacki , director of operations for Pur-Well Living "It's the right thing to do. Since the inception of the pandemic, there has been a disproportionate impact across various incomes, ethnicities, races and geographical regions. In an effort to fight the current situation as well as the frightening predictions for the next few months, our goal at Pur-Well Living is to get effective wipes in the hands of individuals ASAP."

The Pur-Well Living wipes donation program with The Deal Minute is limited. It begins on February 1, 2021 and will continue until all 10,000, 60-packs are claimed. Limit one 60-pack per person and must be a US resident.

Pur-Well Living is an eCommerce retailer founded in 2017 and is owned by parent company Intergalactic Deals LLC. Pur-Well Living is best known for their Pur-White Teeth Whitening System , the Pur Chlor-itizer and Pur Phon-itizer Phone Sanitizer and Charger . The Pur-Well Living staff has over two decades of international sourcing and retail experience.

