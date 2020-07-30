Pur-Well Living releases a new product line to safely send your kids back to school!

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest concerns that parents are facing is in regards to kids returning back to school. While many school districts are considering how they will handle the school day, many parents are concerned about the safety and welfare of their child. Knowing that exposure to Coronavirus and other pathogens is possible, Pur Well Living is proud to have released a line of products that can help clean and disinfect high touch point areas.

The first product, Pur Chlor-itizer , provides an affordable cleaning solution for any household. It can be used on solid surfaces including desks, tables, countertops, lunch boxes and water bottles. This device offers an alternative to traditional cleaning chemicals by turning tap water from your sink and regular table salt into a hypochlorite disinfectant solution through the process of electrolysis. This extremely powerful solution yields 317 parts per million (ppm); This technology has been available commercially for a few years however, it has been difficult to find and very expensive with a price of $180 and up for a single unit. Pur Well Living is excited to make its new Pur Chor-itizer technology affordable at $49.99.

The second product is the Pur Phon-itizer . Using UV technology, it is designed to quickly and safely clean and disinfect up to 99.99% of bacteria on personal items including smartphones, pens/pencils, eyeglasses, wristwatches, earbuds, wallets, jewelry and more. Placing your personal items into the Pur Phon-tizer chamber for full disinfection in about 5-6 minutes allows many families the convenience to safely and effectively sanitize their smartphones without damaging the screens. According to Shaun Chjonacki, Operations Director at Pur Well Living, "This product has been a flagship item for us for over two years. It can safely and conveniently disinfect your smartphone and other personal items. Your smartphone is one of the most handled items in your house and can contain more bacteria than a toilet seat. It needs to be disinfected often."

The final product is the most portable of them all, 75% Alcohol Disinfectant Sanitizing Wipes , 60- count. Wipes that contain an alcohol base and are strong enough to effectively kill germs have been in short supply and hard to get since the pandemic began. The CDC recommends that wipes need to be at least 70% alcohol to be strong enough to be effective in disinfecting most surfaces. Kids are able to easily and conveniently carry these wipes with them in their backpack to use on their desk surfaces, chairs and school supplies.

Pur-Well Living (PWL) is an eCommerce retailer founded in 2017 and is owned by parent company Intergalactic Deals LLC. The Pur-Well Living staff has over two decades of international sourcing and retail experience.

