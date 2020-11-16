Pur-Well Living Releases its Luxury Holiday Gift Guide; Give Him and Her the Gifts of Their Dreams!

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pur-Well Living is excited to announce the release of its Best Holiday Gift Guide. Give the special people in your life the gift of premium luxury at an exception value this holiday season.

PWL Microderm Repair Brush Pur White is the strongest and most effective teeth whitener on the market. Also, it is 1/3 the price of its closest competition. If you've whitened before - you know the effectiveness. Includes the most powerful yet most gentle whitener pen on the market to whiten your teeth! Holiday Price is $59.99 - $100 OFF!

PWL Ageless Skincare: Ageless Facial Cleanser; Ageless Eye Cream; Ageless Moisturizer:

Grapefruit essential oil dissolves wrinkles, fine lines and age spots are often the build-up of dead skin clogging the pores that is both unsightly and unhealthy. Sea buckthorn oil promotes skin hydration and cellular repair through regeneration. Leaves firmer, younger-looking skin and helps to reduce swelling, redness, and skin imperfections. Our Ageless Skincare line will elevate the appearance and health of your skin to a new level. Retail: $179.99, Holiday Price $99.99 (Save $80)

Pur-White Smart Teeth Whitening System:

Your smile is important. It's your first impression. It's difficult to have confidence if you are not happy with the appearance of your teeth. For years, the only solution was to go to your dentist for a full treatment, but this was time-consuming and expensive. Home kits began to be available but most were ineffective. Pur-White Whitening System is the strongest and fastest acting whitening system on the market. Retail: $159.99, Holiday price $59.99 (Save $100)

Pur Relief Warm Temple and TMJ Massager:

Wouldn't it be great to have a 'SPA DAY'? The good news is, now you can anytime! Born out of a desire to improve daily life and manage pain resulting from stress, the Pur Relief Warm Temple and TMJ massager is a revolutionary new head and eye massager and relaxation device designed to help alleviate tension with each use. Place it on your face like a pair of swimming goggles – and let it work its wireless magic! It's your own personal massage therapist. Retail: $149.99, Holiday price $89.99 (Save $60)

Pur Well Living was born out of a desire to improve the health of your skin, body and life. PWL was designed by a team of scientists, nutritionists, doctors and anti-aging experts to combine the right blend of health and lifestyle products when used daily to improve your health and quality of life. Pur-Well Living's other products include Pur Relaxation Shoulder, Back and Neck Massager, Pur Hydro Sonic Toothbrush, Pur Clean Sonic Flosser, Pur Phon-itizer, Pur Chlor-itizer, Pur Spa Designer Luxury Towels, Pur Deep Sleep Weighted Blanket, Pur Pulse Deep Tissue Massage Gun.

According to Shaun Chojnacki, Director of Operations for Pur-Well Living, "We are extremely excited about the release of these new products. We believe that it will allow people to enjoy extreme luxury at a fraction of the price of the competitors."

