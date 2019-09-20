PURA - Puration Confirms New Sales and New Product Announcements Coming Next Week

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") today confirmed a series of corporate releases scheduled for next week. As a preview of the announcements coming next week, PURA plans to publish later today its first release from the kickoff of its European marketing campaign taking place now at the Arnold Sports Festival in Barcelona, Spain. The company will publish news next week about new sales, its European marketing campaign, and new products among other strategic updates. Management plans to include in the announcements next week the latest news on the progress toward issuing the previously announced dividend of Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) stock to PURA shareholders. The scheduled corporate releases will also include a further Research Analysis update on PURA from Goldman Small Cap Research. The series of corporate releases scheduled for next week follow PURA's CBD beverage industry survey results published this week in conjunction with PURA's pre-marketing initiative for its new CBD infused beer, coffee and tea. The survey was conducted by Goldman Small Cap Research and included a confirmation of Goldman's speculative buy and $0.25 PPS target for PURA. Goldman plans to publish a more comprehensive update next week including analysis of additional aspects of PURA's expanding operations on top of the survey driven analysis update issued this week.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

