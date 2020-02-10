PURA - Announces $5 Million Investment at $0.10 PPS Valuation to Fund CBD Acquisitions

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced closing on a $5 million investment to fund the prospective acquisition of cannabis infused beverage, edible and topical operations. The $5 million investment is structured as debt facility whereby funds can be drawn as needed to fund acquisitions. The drawn funds would be secured by the acquired asset and the debt can be repaid in stock at $0.10 per share. PURA management anticipates making its first formal acquisition offer later this week.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

