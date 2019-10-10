PURA - Puration $0.35 Target Price Recommendation Confirmed by CBD Beverage Industry Survey Final Results

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (OTC: PURA) today announced the publication of the final results from the Goldman Small Cap Research CBD beverage industry survey (see link below) conducted in conjunction with the PURA's initiative to launch new CBD Infused beer, coffee and tea beverages. Goldman summarizes the results with a confirmation of the $0.35 Price target for the shares of PURA and a Speculative Buy recommendation issued on September 25, 2019 (see link below to Sep 25 Analyst Report).

"Great Entry Point for Emerging Leader. With the stock basing at current levels, even a modest series of news and milestone events should drive the stock toward our price target. Moreover, with strong seasonality in the current quarter, and new markets just opened, PURA has the wind at its back."

"Key Numbers: When asked in order of preference what CBD-infused beverage they would buy, 77 or 31% said tea and 74 or 30% said water. As a provider of water and tea, PURA leadership certainly is providing consumers the most popular categories of CBD-infused beverages which bodes very well for future sales and market share growth."

"The Trend is PURA's Friend: While CBD oils remain the most popular source of CBD products, the data and responses indicate that oils, vapes, and tinctures usage may be swapped on an ever-increasing scale, for edibles and beverages. We expect that they will eventually overtake these product categories which will be a boon to PURA."

"Conclusion: While the interim CBD user survey results were favorable for PURA, the final results were overwhelmingly positive for the Company's future. There are a number of surprising results from this survey, which had a final identifiable respondent tally of 246 participants, as compared with our 85 identifiable responses when we issued interim results. The bottom line is that these results affirm to us that PURA is well-positioned to lead the CBD-infused beverage market and we reiterate our $0.35 price target."

Tomorrow, On Friday, October 11, 2019, PURA will publish an update on the launch of TranquiliTeaCBD and a new coffee infused with CBD in addition to including a progress update on the company's progress toward its 2019 $4 million sales milestone.

PURA has reported over $1 million in CBD beverage sales in the first six months of 2019 after reporting approximately $1 million in sales for all of 2018. On top of its ongoing sales, PURA has signed a new European distribution agreement anticipated to generate $4 million annually with a first shipment scheduled later this month.

