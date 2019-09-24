PURA - Puration Announces New CBD Beverage TranquiliTeaCBD

PURA Existing CBD Beverage Sales Growing Rapidly Targeting $4 Million For 2019

PURA is an experienced CBD infused beverage producer. The company's maiden CBD beverage, EVERx CBD Sports Water, was officially launched for the first time ever at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio in 2017. EVERx today is the leading CBD infused sports nutrition beverage with over $1 million in sales in 2018 and over $1 million in sales in the first six months of 2019 and targeting $4 million in sales by 2019 year end.

More News Coming This Week – Update To $0.25 Analyst Target and Latest on Dividend

In addition to this new product announcement today, PURA has plans for a series of additional releases throughout the week covering new sales, its European marketing campaign, and new products among other strategic updates. Management plans to include in the announcements this week the latest news on the progress toward issuing the previously announced dividend of Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) stock to PURA shareholders. The scheduled corporate releases will also include a further Research Analysis update on PURA from Goldman Small Cap Research. The aforementioned CBD survey was conducted by Goldman Small Cap Research and included a confirmation of Goldman's previous Speculative BUY and $0.25 PPS Target for PURA. Goldman plans to publish a more comprehensive update later this week including analysis of additional aspects of PURA's expanding operations on top of the survey driven analysis update issued last week.

EVERx CBD Sports Water is available for purchase on line at www.USMJ.com hosted by PURA's partner North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ). PURA plans for its new TranquiliTEACBD to also be on sale at www.USMJ.com before the end of this year.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1 (800) 861-1350

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1000139/TranquiliTeaCBD.jpg

SOURCE Puration, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.purationinc.com/

