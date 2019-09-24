PURA - Puration Announces New CBD Beverage TranquiliTeaCBD
- PURA Introduces TranquiliTeaCBD Following CBD Beverage Market Survey
- Survey Includes Analyst Confirm of PURA Spec BUY and $0.25 Target
- PURA Plans Additional Corporate Announcements Coming This Week
- CBD Extract and Flavor Profiles Already Developed
- First of Three New CBD Beverages - Coffee and Beer to Follow
Sep 24, 2019, 08:00 ET
DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (PURA) today announced a new CBD infused beverage, TranquiliTeaCBD. The new product announcement today is the first of a series of corporate releases coming from PURA this week. The series of corporate releases scheduled for this week follow PURA's CBD beverage industry survey results and corresponding analyst research update published last week in conjunction with PURA's pre-marketing initiative for its new CBD infused beer, coffee and tea. PURA recently entered into a select number of partnerships with third party producers of beer, coffee and tea with the intention of producing CBD versions of all three. As a result of the survey results, which indicated consumers primary interest in consuming CBD was for the treatment of anxiety and that the preferred beverage for consuming infused CBD was tea, PURA has decided to lead with its new beverage announced today, TranquiliTeaCBD. A CBD extract has already been developed and flavor profiles are also developed. A logo (the image here is only a temporary representation of the beverage's name) and label are in the works and expected to be complete within the next thirty days. TranquiliTeaCBD is on track to be available for sale to consumers by year end.
PURA Existing CBD Beverage Sales Growing Rapidly Targeting $4 Million For 2019
PURA is an experienced CBD infused beverage producer. The company's maiden CBD beverage, EVERx CBD Sports Water, was officially launched for the first time ever at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio in 2017. EVERx today is the leading CBD infused sports nutrition beverage with over $1 million in sales in 2018 and over $1 million in sales in the first six months of 2019 and targeting $4 million in sales by 2019 year end.
More News Coming This Week – Update To $0.25 Analyst Target and Latest on Dividend
In addition to this new product announcement today, PURA has plans for a series of additional releases throughout the week covering new sales, its European marketing campaign, and new products among other strategic updates. Management plans to include in the announcements this week the latest news on the progress toward issuing the previously announced dividend of Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) stock to PURA shareholders. The scheduled corporate releases will also include a further Research Analysis update on PURA from Goldman Small Cap Research. The aforementioned CBD survey was conducted by Goldman Small Cap Research and included a confirmation of Goldman's previous Speculative BUY and $0.25 PPS Target for PURA. Goldman plans to publish a more comprehensive update later this week including analysis of additional aspects of PURA's expanding operations on top of the survey driven analysis update issued last week.
EVERx CBD Sports Water is available for purchase on line at www.USMJ.com hosted by PURA's partner North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ). PURA plans for its new TranquiliTEACBD to also be on sale at www.USMJ.com before the end of this year.
For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com
