PURA - Puration Announces Next Iteration of Ongoing CBD Consumer Survey Results

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced a next iteration of an ongoing CBD consumer survey conducted by Goldman Research on behalf of PURA to gauge and refine the company's ongoing approach to the CBD consumer market. This iteration of the survey specifically addressed consumer reaction to recent negative comments from the FDA in regard to CBD. The survey results indicated that in general, the FDA comments have had little impact on consumer demand and that consumer demand continues to grow.

"As we pursue a strategy to expand our production of CBD infused beverages to include CBD infused edibles and topicals, the CBD survey provides essential feedback," said PURA CEO Brian Shibley. "This iteration is particularly timely as PURA moves closer to securing a $5 million investment to fund an aggressive acquisition campaign to accelerate our expansion into addition CBD infused consumer products."

The full CBD consumer survey update can be viewed at GOLDMAN CBD SURVEY.

