PURA - Puration CBD Beverage Survey Points to Anxiety Treatment Topping Consumer Motivations and Tea as Favorite Beverage

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") today announced the results of a CBD infused beverage market survey conducted by Goldman Small Cap Research. The survey is part of a pre-marketing campaign of PURA's new CBD Infused beer, coffee and tea beverages. The data collected will be used to target PURA's marketing direction for CBD infused beer, coffee and tea. The survey results show that tea is the consumers first choice beverage and that the primary reason for consumers to take CBD is to treat anxiety. The second reason for trying CBD was to treat inflammation.

"Of those participants that expressed an interest or desire to try for the first time or as an occasional user of CBD-infused beverages, our results showed that 47% preferred tea."

"Despite age and geographic diversity, the majority of users said they use CBD products to relieve anxiety and/or inflammation."

Goldman Small Cap Research Confirms Speculative Buy and $0.25 PPS Target

PURA is already a leading CBD infused beverage company having produced over $1 million in CBD Beverages in the United States last year (2018) and reporting over $1 million in CBD Beverages for just the first six months of 2019. PURA has targeted $4 million in sales for 2019.

"PURA Is the Best Positioned CBD-infused Provider. With a popular CBD-infused energy water selling millions worth of beverages this year, to the expansion into anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory characteristics of what looks to be a wildly popular CBD-infused tea, PURA has the key bases covered. Clearly, the stock doesn't reflect the inherent prospects that lie herein. Our target remains $0.25."

PURA recently implemented program to introduce CBD infused versions of existing third-party beverages. The company has announced plans to introduce a CBD infused beer in partnership with an existing beer producer and in similar fashion, PURA has partnered with an existing coffee producer and tea producer to introduce CBD infused coffee and tea. The company recently published a presentation on its beer, coffee and tea initiative that is included in its entirety on the company's website. Management plans to update the company's beer, coffee and tea strategy in conjunction with the survey results announced today.

EVERx CBD Sports Water is available for purchase on line at www.USMJ.com, hosted by PURA's partner, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ).

To view the complete Goldman Small Cap Research Survey report, visit

https://www.goldmanresearch.com/201909181252/Opportunity-Research/survey-results-confirm-pura-new-products-should-be-big-sellers.html

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1(800)861-1350

SOURCE Puration, Inc.