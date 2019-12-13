PURA - Puration Confirms 2020 Revenue Update From Current $8 Million Target

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today confirmed a scheduled update with more details on the company's recently announced 2020 expansion plan to be released next week on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. PURA's expansion is intended to substantially increase PURA's 2020 prospects beyond its current $8 million revenue target. PURA has recently reconfirmed its $4 million revenue target for 2019 and an $8 million revenue target for 2020. The CBD beverage market is one of the fastest growing beverage sectors anticipated to reach $1.4 billion by 2023.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350

SOURCE Puration, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.purationinc.com

