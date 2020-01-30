PURA - Puration Reveals Long-Term Cannabis Market Potential

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) management today addressed the overall cannabis market and the company's plan to succeed in the long-term. Management acknowledges the lackluster cannabis sector performance since the 2018 rally in conjunction with the nationwide legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada. Management is aware of the analyst reports indicating that cannabis sector enterprises are running low on investment capital and that sector performance is hindering the potential to find new investment. In reaction to overall market conditions PURA management highlights that PURA's long-term strategy has been to start small, learn, adapt, expand incrementally and repeat. Management compares the beverage production issues now facing Canopy Growth (CGC) that have resulted in the indefinite delay of their planned beverage launch to the start small, learn, adapt and expand incrementally approach that PURA has taken to make its EVERx CBD Sport Water the leading beverage in its category:

"First mover advantage does not necessarily go hand in hand with being the biggest mover," said PURA CEO Brian Shibley. "Going big into a new field means failing big. New enterprises more times than not face unforeseen problems. After all, you're doing something new. How could you know what the problems you're going to face? It might be a production problem. It might be a market receptivity problem. Invest $1 billion in a new enterprise and you have a $1 billion problem. Invest $100,000 in a new enterprise and you have a $100,000 problem. $100,000 problems are easier to fix then $1 billion problems and I contend that the knowledge acquired from the $100,000 problem is just as valuable as the knowledge acquired from the $1 billion problem. I repeat, first-mover advantage does not necessarily go hand in hand with biggest mover advantage. We have, for instance, experienced shelf-life problems with the suspension of CBD in our beverages. We have learned the market does not like some flavors as much as others. We have refined our formula and changed the proportion of the flavors we produced. Among other lessons learned through experience where we started small, learned, adapted and expanded in small increments, PURA now has a very valuable body of knowledge. We also do not suffer large financial liabilities for the lessons learned from failing small. With the success of our maiden beverage and our valuable body of cannabis beverage industry knowledge, we believe PURA is well-positioned to not only sustain in the long-term but also to seize the prevailing cannabis sector opportunity to acquire attractively priced cannabis sector assets."

PURA yesterday announced plans to further pursue the prevailing cannabis consolidation market opportunity by acquiring smaller cannabis infusion companies. Multiple cannabis investment market analysts have forecasted a market wide consolidation as larger cannabis sector firms acquire smaller firms. PURA has built expertise and resources to infuse cannabis into beverages and is now looking to expand the capacity to include food infusion capacity. PURA is currently exploring the acquisition of Kali-Extracts' (USOTC: KALY) CBD confections business. PURA management now confirms that the company is also exploring additional acquisition opportunities. PURA currently produces the leading CBD beverage in the sports nutrition market, EVERx CBD Sports Water. EVERx now has distribution in Europe, Latin America and Africa in addition to within the United States. PURA management believes the company is well staged for acquiring and growing additional cannabis infused beverages and foods.

