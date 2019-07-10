PURA 2019 $4 Million Revenue On Track With Growing CBD Beverage East Coast Distribution

DALLAS, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") today announced a new shipment of EVERx CBD Sports Water out and on its way to Florida. The company last month announced signing a new East Coast Distributor for its EVERx CBD Sports Water. "East Coast sales are ramping nicely and bringing our 2019 $4 million revenue target well into focus," said Brian Shibley, Puration, Inc. CEO. PURA reported well over $1 million in 2018 revenue primarily from the sales of its EVERx CBD Sports Water. Sales of EVERx today have come primarily from the South and South West United States. The East Coast distribution agreement announced last month was PURA's first major distribution agreement for the East Coast and it is anticipated to have EVERx on shelves from Florida to Maine.

The company demonstrated over a $1 million base annual revenue run rate in Q1 2019. The company broke $1 million in sales for the 2018 fiscal year. The company also has a new $1.5 million order to produce private labeled CBD water. From the current better than $1 million annualized revenue run rate and the $1.5 million order, management is targeting $3 million in sales from existing beverage products. PURA has a number of new products in various phases of launching from which management anticipates realizing another $1 million in target revenue making the company's overall 2019 organic revenue target $4 million. The $4 million target does not include the potential benefit that might be realized through the execution of PURA's M&A strategy. Management may consider revising its 2019 $4 million revenue target upwards later this year.

