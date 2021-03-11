PURA and PAOG Expand Cannabis Partnership

DALLAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) and PAOG Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today confirmed the two companies continue to work together on developing a variety of cannabis centric applications through a partnership that initiated when PAOG acquired PURA's cannabis cultivation business last year.

The PURA and PAOG partnership includes a pending distribution of PAOG stock to PURA shareholders. PURA shareholders are intended to receive one share of PAOG for every PURA share they hold. The intended distribution has been submitted for review by FINRA. Once the review process is complete, PURA and PAOG plan to promptly proceed with the intended distribution.

Operationally, PURA and PAOG are working together on PURA's Farmersville Brands project. PURA with PAOG's help, is building a 70-acre facility designed to provide interactive, demonstrable education on the potential of hemp to provide environmentally sustainable alternatives to over $1 trillion in existing industrial products and services currently damaging the environment.

The 70-acre facility is the cornerstone of PURA's overall Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy designed to accelerate the overall market growth of hemp derived products beyond the industry forecasted 2027 $15 billion market size.

PAOG is specifically partnering with PURA in Farmersville on the construction and operation of indoor, pharmaceutical grade, hemp growing facilities, and the construction and operation of a cannabis extraction lab.

PURA and PAOG are joined on the Farmersville project by North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) and Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM) in PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy.

