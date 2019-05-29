PURA Announces Analyst Report and Fairness Opinion Covering Stock Dividend Plan

DALLAS, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") today announced a new website published to accelerate the planed dividend of Nouveau, Inc. (USOTC: NOUV) ("NOUV") shares to PURA shareholders in conjunction with PURA's spinoff of its cannabis cultivation operations to NOUV in the fourth quarter of last year. The new website includes detailed corporate information including capital structure, financial disclosures, management information, stock quotation and more. Effective today, the new site includes a research analyst report on the current business and operations of NOUV and an independent fairness opinion on the value of the NOUV shares to be issued to PURA shareholders in conjunction with PURA's spinoff of its cannabis cultivation operation to NOUV. The new website is designed with the intention of providing the details on NOUV's operations, structure and value that can support investment decisions. Management considers making these basic details available as a prerequisite to issuing the planed stock dividend. With the NOUV business information site now live and with the final financial disclosures anticipated to be published later this week, management is confident that a prompt issuance of the dividend of NOUV shares to PURA shareholders will follow.

A detailed management update is scheduled to be published on the company's website tomorrow on May 30th, 2019. The update will include highlights on the company's recently published 2019 Q1 financial report and the company's corresponding $4 million 2019 revenue target and 300% revenue growth goal for 2019. As CBD infused beverages continues to rise in market prominence as the potential leading growth performer in the overall cannabis sector, the management presentation will include an overview of PURA's developing merger and acquisition (M&A) strategy to capitalize on the potential of cannabis extracts infused into beverages to transform the global trillion dollar beverage industry.

The presentation will also include more details on the impending dividend of NOUV stock to PURA shareholders. The presentation will also include highlights on PURA's partnership with Kali-Extracts (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) ("KALY"). KALY owns and operates a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. PURA has the sole license of the U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process for the beverage industry.

To see the NOUV website published today, visit www.NOUV-INFO.com

To see the NOUV Research Analyst Report and Independent Fairness Opinion, visit www.NOUV-INFO.com/research

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

