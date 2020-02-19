PURA Announces CBD Confections Acquisition Fairness Opinion

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the recent offer PURA made to acquire a CBD Confections Operation has been accepted by the seller. In conjunction with the terms of the acquisition agreement, an independent third party has been engaged to evaluate the CBD Confections Operation and render a fairness opinion. The fairness opinion is expected within the next two weeks.

PURA recently launched a campaign to acquire CBD infused beverage, edible and topical operations and also announced closing on a $5 million investment to fund the acquisition campaign. The $5 million investment is structured as a debt facility whereby funds can be drawn as needed to fund acquisitions. The drawn funds would be secured by the acquired asset and the debt can be repaid in stock at $0.10 per share.

In addition to PURA's offer to acquire a CBD Confections Operation, PURA has separately made an offer to acquire a CBD Pet Products operation. PURA plans to also engage an independent evaluation of the CBD Pet Products operation if the offer is accepted.

