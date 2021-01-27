PURA Announces Continued EVERx CBD Sports Water Sales Growth Outlook For 2021

DALLAS, Tx, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced sales of the company's EVERx CBD Sports Water remain strong. The company reported over $2 million in annual sales in 2019 and anticipates exceeding $2 million in sales for 2020 after reporting $1.9 million through Q3 2020. With EVERx sales remaining resilient in the face of COVID-19 challenges to the global economy, PURA management anticipates continued EVERx CBD Sports Water sales growth in 2021.

PURA owns a license to a U.S. Patented cannabis extraction process backed by extensive university medical research. The license, issued by NCM Biotech, is exclusive for beverages, edibles and cosmetics among other uses. NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and Puration has access to that research.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM) currently bottles PURA's EVERx CBD Sports Water. As part of a growing partnership, PURA has recently acquired a five percent stake in ALKM. In conjunction with that growing partnership, ALKM and PURA plan to pilot the production of multiple new CBD infused consumer products.

ALKM and PURA recently announced the two companies plan to produce and test market a CBD infused liquid sugar, a CBD infused pet food supplement and a CBD sexual wellness flavored lubricant.

