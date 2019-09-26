PURA Announces New European Distribution Agreement Supporting Analyst $8 Million 2020 Revenue Projection

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (PURA) today announced a European Distribution Agreement for PURA's EVERx CBD Sports Water and other future CBD infused beverages coming soon. The distributor is a supplier to a grocery chain with approximately 4 Billion Euro in annual sales. The agreement is anticipated to generate one million dollars in sales per quarter in 2020 supporting a recent analyst projection for PURA sales reaching $8 million next year (see more on the $8 million 2020 projection below). The first shipment will go out to the new European Distributor next month and Q4 2019 sales will contribute to refining the 2020 $4 million forecast. PURA expects to add its new TranquiliTeaCBD beverage introduced yesterday to the European Distribution shipments before the end of 2020.

Yesterday PURA announced the all new and comprehensive Goldman Small Cap Research analyst report covering both the company's CBD Beverage Business and the CBD Industry Itself recommending a PURA speculative buy and a $0.35 target PPS. The analyst report includes the $8 million PURA 2020 revenue projection.

PURA last week kicked off a European marketing campaign for its EVERx CBD Sports Water at Arnold Schwarzenegger's Arnold Sports Festival Europe in Barcelona. EVERx today is the leading CBD infused sports nutrition beverage with over $1 million in sales in 2018 and over $1 million in sales in the first six months of 2019 and targeting $4 million in sales by 2019-year end. The EVERx CBD Sports Water distribution agreement announced today is part of a week-long series of PURA Corporate Updates.

EVERx CBD Sports Water is available for purchase on line at www.USMJ.com hosted by PURA's partner North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ).

