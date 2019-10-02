PURA Announces Trade Alert Featuring "Rare Entry" Opportunity With "Triple" Potential

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced a research analyst trade alert highlighting a "rare entry" price opportunity for the shares of PURA and the potential for the share price to triple from current levels. Early last week, PURA reached a PPS of $0.09 more than doubling the PPS from a week earlier. On Wednesday last week, September 25th, 2019, Goldman Small Cap Research issued an analyst research report recommending a speculative buy and $0.35 target PPS. Since that time, the PPS has retraced to close yesterday at $0.06. In reaction to the recent trading activity, Goldman today issued a trade alert.

"In recent trading sessions, PURA's stock has taken it on the chin, and undeservedly so, in our opinion, Savvy investors seeking huge returns from a major bounce-back candidate should strongly consider current prices as an entry point to establish or build on their position. For a number of reasons, we believe PURA will trade three times higher or more in the coming weeks."

Two weeks ago, Goldman published the initial results from a CBD Beverage Industry Survey it had conducted on behalf of a PURA initiative to launch new CBD infused beer, coffee and tea beverages. The trade alert today indicates the definitive survey results and analysis will be coming next week.

The Goldman alert today offers commentary on possible explanations for the recent PURA trading activity:

"Ass-Backwards: So, let me get this straight, sales are going to double, new markets are opening, other initiatives are in process and the stock is going down? Buy on rumor sell on news, huh? Fundamentally, PURA is in its best position ever, the valuation is compelling, and the CBD train is picking up steam. These situations rarely do not right themselves and seasonally, we foresee the bulk of big gains over the next 4-8 weeks."

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

