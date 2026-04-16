Pura Beverage Company Brings PuraSoda to U.S. Shoppers With Nationwide Sprouts Launch

The Cape town-born brand brings its clean-label, low-sugar sodas to American shelves

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pura Beverage Company, is bringing a new kind of soda to U.S. shoppers. Its better-for-you line, PuraSoda, crafted with simple ingredients and just a touch of pure cane sugar, is making its nationwide debut at Sprouts Farmers Market. This exclusive partnership marks the brand's first major retail presence in the United States, introducing its modern take on soda to American consumers seeking flavorful, lower-sugar options made without artificial ingredients or stevia.

PuraSoda Image

As modern consumers move away from traditional sodas and overly processed alternatives, PuraSoda offers a better-for-you option that delivers everything people love about classic soda, the bubbles, the flavor, the satisfaction, without the negative ingredients. Crafted with just four simple ingredients, including real fruit extracts and a touch of pure organic cane sugar, each 10 oz can packs bright flavor with 65 calories or less. Free from artificial colors, sweeteners, stevia, or unrecognizable additives, PuraSoda provides a clean, refreshing middle ground that out flavors sparkling waters and under-sugars traditional sodas, letting everyone, Live a Little Pura.

PuraSoda will launch at Sprouts with a lineup of refreshing flavors, including:

Cucumber & Lime — Made from Florida cucumbers and limes from Mexico and Peru, this cold-pressed soda is as cool as shade on a summer afternoon.

— Made from Florida cucumbers and limes from Mexico and Peru, this cold-pressed soda is as cool as shade on a summer afternoon. Cranberry — Tart and crisp with just the right amount of boldness, best enjoyed ice cold.

— Tart and crisp with just the right amount of boldness, best enjoyed ice cold. Ginger Ale — Crisp and bright with a ginger bite. This Ginger Ale brings real ginger warmth and lively bubbles for a classic spicy-sweet flavor.

Available as single cans, making it easier than ever for shoppers to discover and enjoy the brand.

"Launching as an exclusive at Sprouts marks an exciting milestone for Pura as our soda officially hits store shelves," said Greig Jansen, Founder and CEO of Pura Beverage. "We created PuraSoda to give people a drink they can feel good about sipping, one that delivers real flavor, simple ingredients, and just the right amount of sweetness. As more consumers look for better-for-you alternatives, Sprouts is the perfect partner to help us introduce PuraSoda to American shelves in a meaningful way."

PuraSoda is now available at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide and online at drinkpura.com and Amazon.com

About Pura Beverage Company

Founded in 2015 by Greig Jansen, Pura Beverage Company was created to offer a better alternative to traditional sodas and juices, delivering great taste without compromising on ingredients. In 2017, the company launched its flagship product, PuraSoda, a low-sugar soda made with just four simple ingredients, including real cane sugar, and free from artificial colors or sweeteners. Since then, Pura has expanded its portfolio to include PuraKids, a line of juice boxes, and continues to grow its global footprint through international markets, e-commerce platforms like Amazon, and an expanding retail presence in the United States. Rooted in a commitment to simplicity and balance, Pura crafts beverages that let consumers enjoy what they love while making more mindful choices every day. To learn more visit drinkpura.com

SOURCE Pura Beverage Company