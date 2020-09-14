PURA Confirms LOI Cornerstone To $100 Million Hemp Brand Strategy

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today confirmed entering into a letter of intent (LOI) agreement to acquire a 72-acre property in Farmersville, TX. The planed real estate acquisition is the cornerstone of PURA's Farmersville Brands strategy to be infused with a $100 million investment.

PURA recently introduced Farmersville Brands and announced a major juncture in the company's growth and development as the company pivots from its hemp derived CBD beverage industry foundation to launch a Texas flavored, holistic lifestyle branded approach into a broader, but still niche, $20 billion sector within an overall market worth at least $2 trillion.

