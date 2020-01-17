PURA D'OR Argan Oil Now at CVS Stores

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The delivery wait is over — PURA D'OR Argan Oil, the best selling Organic Argan Oil on the internet, is now available at select CVS stores nationwide, meeting the demand for the all-in-one product for the healthiest-looking skin and hair.

For a long time, PURA D'OR Argan Oil was only available for purchase through Amazon.com and www.purador.com. Now, curious customers and loyal users of the product can easily purchase the luxurious multi-purpose oil at most CVS stores nationwide.

PURA D'OR

"The convenience of being able to purchase high-end premium products at your local drug store is a trend that's only growing, and are thrilled to make our Argan Oil even more readily available. We've seen so much enthusiasm around the results and benefits of this organic product," said David Horwitz, VP of Pura D'or Sales.

By going to the 'Where to Buy' page on the company's website and typing their zip code, customers can conveniently find the nearest CVS store that carries the product. Skeptical and unsatisfied buyers have nothing to worry about — PURA D'OR will still acknowledge store purchases as part of its satisfaction guarantee program.

About Argan Oil

A long kept beauty secret and culinary staple that is native to Morocco, Argan Oil is derived from the kernels of the Argania Spinosa tree and offers a long list of benefits for skin and hair. It contains antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and other essential nutrients that add protection to your hair and boosts skin elasticity for younger-looking skin.

PURA D'OR Argan Oil, also popularly known as Liquid Gold, is a USDA organic moisturizing oil that is touted by its users to help stimulate hair follicles for thicker-looking hair and maintain a healthier, softer, smoother-looking skin. This organic Argan Oil is one of the key ingredients in many PURA D'OR products and is one of the customers' favorite items on Amazon.com all year-round.

About PURA D'OR

PURA D'OR was created with the vision of transforming people's lives by delivering superior products that improve appearance by restoring health. Their best-selling hair & skincare brands use a powerful blend of natural and key active ingredients to formulate products that exceed expectations. All items are designed and produced to ensure the highest quality in PURA D'OR's own environment-friendly solar-powered facility.

To this day, PURA D'OR operates by its 3 core values: Purity in Every Bottle, Peace with Mother Earth, and Proven Results.

