PURA Kicks off 2020 EVERx CBD Sports Water Marketing Campaign Announcing 4th Year at Arnold Classic

DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) kicked off its 2020 EVERx CBD Sports Water Marketing Campaign today by announcing its fourth year participating at the Arnold Schwarzenegger's Arnold Sports Festival to be held this year March 5th-8th, in Columbus, Ohio. EVERx was introduced for the first time nearly three years ago at Arnold Sports Festival. EVERx has since expanded its Arnold Sports Festival marketing globally participating at Arnold events not just in the United States, but in Africa and Europe as well. EVERx has become the leading CBD infused beverage in the sports nutrition market sector. EVERx now has distribution in Europe, Latin America and Africa in addition to within the United States. Look for more news on the upcoming EVERx CBD Sports Water event at the Arnold Sports Festival coming soon. The company will also soon be publishing news on additional EVERx CBD Sports Water marketing events taking place in 2020 in addition to launching a media campaign.

