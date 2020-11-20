PURA Launches Hemp Farmers Co-Op Marketing Campaign

The marketing campaign launched today is part of PURA's recently launched hemp lifestyle brand initiative to engage hemp advocate consumers in an overall ecosystem designed to collectively expand the base of knowledge surrounding the economic and environmental benefits of hemp and in so doing grow the overall hemp market.

Just as Sun-Maid Raisins is a conduit for the sales of raisins from many raisin farmers, PURA plans to be a conduit for the sales of hemp from many hemp framers.

PURA has recently published a multimedia presentation on its overall hemp lifestyle brand strategy and Mr. Shibley has further elaborated on the hemp lifestyle brand strategy in a video interview conducted by CEO Roadshow.

The centerpiece of PURA's hemp lifestyle strategy is a recently acquired 72-acre property in Farmersville, Texas where PURA plans to partner with consumer advocates and other hemp industry companies to build demonstrable hemp based products and services that expand market-wide awareness of hemp's economic and environmental benefits.

PURA has already announced pharmaceutical and neurocritical hemp extraction partnership with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) and co-packing partnership with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) that are key components of PURA's overall hemp lifestyle brand initiative.

