Pura Naturals Adds To Sales Team While Experiencing Increased Interest in Grease Beast Brand

David Breech has joined the Company as National Accounts Manager for the Company's Grease Beast branded products. David's experience includes 21 years with Checkpoint Systems as a national account manager and key account executive on the Checkpoint accounts with grocery and retail chains such as Ingles Markets, Harris Teeter, K.V.A.T, Bi-Lo, Winn Dixie, Lowes Foods, Fresh Market, Earth Fare, Publix, Giant Eagle, Hy Vee, HEB, Brookshires, Family Dollar and Dollar General. During his career, David earned yearly honors and awards for having met and exceeded sales quotas, handling numerous rollouts at various customer locations. One such rollout involved 8500 stores and more than $31 Million in revenue.

Mr. Breech states, "I am pleased and excited to join the Grease Beast sales team and take part in the rollout of the new brand. We have already made great strides, and I am confident we will be able to build on the momentum to create a national presence in a relatively short period of time."

Robert Doherty, C.E.O., states, "The Company is elated to have David Breech join us. The interest for the Grease Beast products has been swift. David's years of experience and professional success will certainly boost the pace of sales and the Grease Beast brand awareness in the marketplace."

Recently, the Company's Grease Beast product line has been approved as a vendor at purchasing shows taking place in August and September for 2 of the largest hardware retailers in the United States. Additionally, the Company has seen significant interest from large grocery retailers, including a 200+ regional store chain, for whom the Company is currently filling a first order.

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals' foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals products are sold at CVS Pharmacy, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market nationwide. Further information can be found at www.puranaturalsproducts.com

