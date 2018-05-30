Additionally, the Company has hired Jim Breech as a Vice President of Sales, who has more than 30 years of sales experience in the consumer package industry. Jim has a proven track record of growing sales revenues from zero to multi-billions over his successful career, selling brands such as Sakrete® Cement Mixes, Oldcastle® Building Products, Oldcastle® Lawn & Garden, and Belgard® Hardscapes. He is passionate about creating a winning environment and believes in building strong relationships through teamwork.

Robert Doherty, C.E.O., states, "Jordan has been instrumental in creating additional branding for our products, and his lengthy career in this segment brings much to the table for the Company. Jim's experience and selling relationships are invaluable. We are pleased to have them both, and have great confidence that their efforts will translate into significant and sustained sales growth for the Company."

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals' foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals products are sold at CVS Pharmacy, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market nationwide. Further information can be found at www.puranaturalsproducts.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pura-naturals-announces-additional-staff-appointments-in-sales-and-marketing-300656151.html

SOURCE Pura Naturals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.puranaturalsproducts.com

