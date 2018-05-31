Pura Naturals Announces Exciting Results for the Grease Beast Brand Presented at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas

The Company recently developed the brand and product line together with Jordan Miller of Jordan Miller and Associates, and Jim Breech, newly appointed Vice President of Sales.

During the show, the Company was able to present the Grease Beast line of products to some of the largest retailers in the United States as well as international distributors in North and South America and China. The Company received significant interest for all products displayed.

Through the attendance at the National Hardware Show, the Company is proud to report that the Company has been invited to attend a major hardware cooperative chain's convention, where the Company will demonstrate and sell the Grease Beast line of products to buyers for the stores.

Also stemming from the attendance at the National Hardware Show, the Company is in discussions with one of the largest home improvement chains in the country for national sales, has engaged representatives of several well-known retail outlets, and has demonstrated the products to a familiar figure in the television commercial-infomercial sales space.

In remarking about the interest already demonstrated by national retail chains, television advertisers, and on-line retailers, Jim Breech states, "in my many years of experience with some of the very same retailers, selling home improvement products including Sakrete® Cement Mixes, Oldcastle® Building Products, Oldcastle® Lawn & Garden, and Belgard® Hardscapes, where my team reached extremely significant annual sales revenue and profit, I can say with sincere excitement that the interest and acceptance of the Grease Beast products that I have seen thus far convinces me that Grease Beast will be a nationally recognized brand and can achieve similar success over the course of a few years or perhaps less."

Robert Doherty, C.E.O. also remarks, "we are pleased and excited with the launch of the Grease Beast brand. We have seen immediate interest from national retailers as well as those in direct response television advertising. As we follow through with the many avenues for sales generated through our attendance at the National Hardware Show, we expect further growth for the Company as a result."

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals' foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals products are sold at CVS Pharmacy, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market nationwide. Further information can be found at www.puranaturalsproducts.com

