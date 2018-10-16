Pura Naturals Announces Status of Grease Beast Product Sales for HomeDepot.Com, Orgill, True Value Hardware, Ace Hardware and Other Channels

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pura Naturals Inc. (OTC-PINK: PNAT) ("Pura" or the "Company"), makers of eco-friendly earth-conscious cleaning products, today announced the status of sales for the Grease Beast line of products.

Jim Breech, V.P. of sales, remarks, "We continue to make great progress on our sales opportunities. Over the course of the last two months, we have been diligently completing the requirements of the several recently established retail partners, including www.HomeDepot.Com, to get the Grease Beast products to market. As of the date of this announcement, the Company has met all criteria, and we are only waiting to be informed by Home Depot that the products have gone live on the site. We expect that to happen within three weeks."

Robert Doherty, C.E.O, states, "From a manufacturing standpoint, the Company has been building inventory levels to meet demand. With the growth of the overall sales pipeline, we have found it necessary to take the additional month of October to prepare to fill orders for the on-line platform of HomeDepot.Com, while we filled orders for True Value Hardware, Ace Hardware, and Orgill. We also continue to fill orders for our other products in our existing retail channels including Target and Amazon, and our distributors including Jacent. This additional time allowed us to be stocked with the Grease Beast products at appropriate levels so that we don't find ourselves overwhelmed or unable to maintain our relationships with the new retailers we have acquired."

Robert Switzer, C.O.O, also announces, "Over the course of the last thirty days, we have received a number of communications from our shareholders with questions about the status of the Grease Beast product sales, including through the HomeDepot.Com platform. While we certainly understand the interest in the Company's sales and revenue status, and we wish to provide as much information as possible to keep shareholders informed, we cannot provide non-public information to any single shareholder or group of shareholders to the exclusion of other shareholders. We have a strict policy that adheres to Federal and State securities laws. We closely adhere to such policy, with the assistance and advice of our securities counsel. The Company's present policy is to give regular communications to our shareholders in just 3 ways: through our quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, and our websites. The Company continues to make significant strides in capturing market share. As a result, and consistent with the continued growth of our Company, we intend to roll out additional and compliant means of communications. A new corporate website is presently under construction, and when finished, will include more information concerning where products can be purchased, a banner for news, company updates, and investor relations, making information more readily available. The Company will continue to provide regular press releases when material information arises, and will continue to pursue additional appropriate methods to get information out to the market. We also wish to clarify some of the questions that have been asked about sales within Home Depot stores. At present, the Home Depot sales for the Company will begin and occur on the on-line HomeDepot.Com platform, as we previously announced in our press release dated August 28, 2018, and not through in-store sales. We do anticipate moving to both the on-line presence and in-store presence over time, which should arise by virtue of our expected strong acceptance from Home Depot on-line shoppers."

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals' foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals products are sold at CVS Pharmacy, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market nationwide. Further information can be found at www.puranaturalsproducts.com

SOURCE Pura Naturals, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.puranaturalsproducts.com

