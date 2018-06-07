Pura Naturals Marine Division Making Great Strides

Jeff Silver states, "Today, we launched the sale of the Fisherman's Friend Cleansing Bar on Amazon. Our product cleans and rids your hands, rods, reels, and most everything else from the smell of fish and other hard to clean messes of fishing, without harming the environment. Our Fisherman's Cleansing Bar will not grow bacteria or produce odor, so you can use it over and over again in your tacklebox or on board your boat. The Fisherman's Cleansing Bar does what it's supposed to do, over and over again, and it's a great value too. You can buy the Fisherman's Cleansing Bar on Amazon now, or our website, www.puramarine.com as well."

Pura Marine is a proud sponsor of Angler Chronicles, shown on FOX Sports West Television from 8 to 9 a.m and 10:00 a.m. Sundays on FOX Prime Ticket as well as Tuesdays at 2:00 p.m. http://www.anglerchronicles.com/

Pura Marine also is continuing its charitable efforts for the third year in a row with Olive Crest, https://www.olivecrest.org/, at the annual Olive Crest Pro-Am Fishing Tournament at the Long Beach, California Yacht Club on June 15, 2018.

About Pura Naturals

Pura Naturals has a household cleaning product that absorbs grease and grime while delivering unique soap infusion without harmful chemicals or the bacteria buildup common with typical sponge products. Pura Naturals' foam technology was developed in response to the gulf oil spill. The revolutionary foam absorbs grease while repelling water and inhibiting bacteria growth and odors. The earth conscious company prides itself on its plant-based products made from renewable resources with no petroleum by-products. Pura Naturals products are sold at CVS Pharmacy, Ingles Markets, Kroger, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods Market nationwide. Further information can be found at www.puranaturalsproducts.com

