PURA New CBD Consumer Product Brand Following 4 Recent Acquisitions To Be Unveiled Next Week

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today confirmed the company will reveal the new brand name behind its horizontal CBD consumer product expansion into a $500 billion new market opportunity next week on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The reveal will include highlights on the company's overall expansion plans.

The company's expansion plan is built on a solid base CBD beverage business. The company recently reported $1.6 million in revenue with $471,000 in gross profit primarily from sales of its EVERx CBD Sports Water. Sales YTD grew 48% compared to the same period last year.

In January of this year, PURA initiated an acquisition campaign to introduce a solution to the cannabis sector-wide challenge with access to capital by leveraging its own core competencies to acquire CBD infused beverage, edible and topical businesses.

PURA targets CBD product acquisitions that can be enhanced with PURA's patented technology. PURA owns a license to a U.S. Patented cannabis extraction process backed by extensive university medical research. The license, issued by NCM Biotech, is exclusive for beverages, edibles and cosmetics among other uses. NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and Puration has access to that research. See a recent research report on CBD extracts derived from NCM Biotech's patented extraction process: Journal of Cannabis Research.

Since launching the acquisition campaign in January, the company has acquired a CBD confections business, a CBD pet products business and CBD sun care business. Combined with its existing beverage industry product line, PURA's combined horizontal market opportunity ranges across over $2 trillion in market value:

Sexual wellness $39 Billion Projected Market Value

Confections $232 Billion Projected Market Value

Pet Products $202 Billion Projected Market Value

Sun Care $12.6 Billion Projected Market Value

Non-Alcoholic Beverage $1.6 Trillion Projected Market Value

In conjunction with the acquisition campaign, PURA secured a $5 million investment to fund its acquisition efforts. PURA concentrates on making acquisitions in exchange for royalty agreements and a commitment for PURA to fund a marketing expansion of the product line.

PURA is developing a single brand name identity and unified marketing strategy that can cross all five industries listed above in addition to any new industries PURA may enter with future acquisitions.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

