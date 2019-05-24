PURA Offers EVERx CBD Sports Water to All Veterans With 10 Percent Discount

PURA Targets Growth From $1 Million In 2018 Sales To $4 Million In 2019

PURA management has scheduled an update to be published on the company's website on May 30th, 2019. The update will include highlights on the company's recently published 2019 Q1 financial report and the company's corresponding $4 million 2019 revenue target and 300% revenue growth goal for 2019. As CBD infused beverages continues to rise in market prominence as the potential leading growth performer in the overall cannabis sector, the management presentation will include an overview of PURA's developing merger and acquisition strategy (M&A) to capitalize on the potential of cannabis extracts infused into beverages to transform the global trillion dollar beverage industry.

The presentation next week will include an update on the impending dividend Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) to PURA shareholders. The presentation will also include highlights on PURA's partnership with Kali-Extracts (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) ("KALY"). KALY owns and operates a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process. PURA has the sole license of the U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process for the beverage industry.

PURA Shareholder Dividend

PURA management has recently updated its approach with NOUV to deliver on the dividend of NOUV stock to PURA shareholders in conjunction with the 2018 Q4 spinoff of PURA's cannabis cultivation operation to NOUV. A new website facilitating the acceleration of the dividend issuance process is to be launched imminently. In conjunction with the launch, PURA and NOUV management will detail the role of the website and further details with the updated dividend issuance strategy.

