PURA Reports 48% YTD CBD Beverages Sales Growth

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced a scheduled earnings update to be published next week on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. In addition to reviewing the company's year to date (YTD) performance after publishing its Q2 2020 financial report, the update will include new information on the company's ongoing acquisition campaign to expand its CBD infused consumer product reach. The update will also include the latest on the issuance of a dividend distribution to PURA shareholders resulting from the recent declaration of a stock dividend in conjunction with the sale of PURA's cannabis cultivation operation to PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG).

PURA reported $1.6 million in sales year to date through Q2 2020. The company reported just shy of $1.1 million for the same period last year. PURA's sales growth YTD compared to the same period last year is 48%. Management highlights the company's ongoing sales strength driven by COVID-19 resilient demand for its EVERx CBD Sports Water.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

