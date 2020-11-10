PURA Targets Hemp Consumer Advocates To Capture $26 Billion Market

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today released an online multimedia presentation detailing the launch of their new lifestyle branded business initiative targeting the acquisition of hemp consumer advocates as participants in an innovative hemp-solution-development-ecosystem.

The multimedia presentation can be viewed at https://www.purationinc.com/farmersville-brands

The narrative of the online multimedia presentation is included in its entirety below:

PURA is evolving from a CBD beverage company into a hemp lifestyle company.

PURA views the hemp market as being in its infancy. Little is understood in the market about hemp other than it being a source of CBD. And little is known about all the benefits of CBD.

The U.S. industrial hemp market is expected to reach a valuation of $26.6 billion by 2025. It was valued at $4.6 billion in 2019. We believe the future value of industrial hemp is substantially larger than current analyst projections because the industrial potential of hemp is not pervasively understood.

PURA is introducing a business plan with the objective of raising awareness for the comprehensive potential of industrial hemp by developing multiple products that demonstrate that potential.

PURA's target market is the hemp consumer advocate that believes in the personal, environmental and economic benefits of hemp. The PURA customer considers their preference for hemp products over conventional alternatives as an expression of their identity – committed to naturally derived personal health products, and environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. Hemp is essential to the lifestyle of the hemp consumer advocate and the hemp consumer advocate is eager to convert others to the benefits of hemp.

PURA is introducing a platform to interact with hemp activist consumers - to hear and act on their ideas regarding hemp derived products from pharmaceuticals to an array of textile and construction solutions.

Operationally, PURA is reorganizing its existing business concerns, contracts, and intellectual properties to parallel its reprioritization of efforts in conjunction with the new hemp lifestyle brand.

The lifestyle brand will be built around a hemp-solution-development-ecosystem that facilitates the interactive participation of consumers, engineers, designers, medical professionals, entrepreneurs and investors to conceive, pilot, validate and produce hemp solutions.

The ecosystem will be founded on a physical property where participants can tangibly interact in the process to conceive, pilot, validate and produce hemp solutions.

The hemp-solution-development-ecosystem lifestyle business plan is well beyond concept phase.

PURA has acquired a 72-acre property form UC Asset LP (OTC: UCASU) as the foundation for the hemp-solution-development-ecosystem. The property, in Farmersville, Texas is the inspiration for the hemp lifestyle brand name, "Farmersville Brands."

PURA has established a hemp-solution-development-ecosystem partnership with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: PAOG) to participate in the co-development of hemp derived nutraceutical and pharmaceutical solutions.

PURA has also established a hemp-solution-development-ecosystem partnership with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM) to act as a dedicated copacker for hemp derived beverages, foods and oils.

More partnerships are in the works.

A corporate name change is underway and new website is under construction.

In addition to the recent land purchase and new partnerships, PURA brings a host of historical momentum to the new hemp-solution-development-ecosystem business plan. In January of this year PURA launched an acquisition campaign targeting CBD product acquisitions that could be enhanced with PURA's patented technology. Those assets will be valuable in propelling the hemp-solution-development-ecosystem business strategy forward.

PURA owns a license to a U.S. Patented cannabis extraction process backed by extensive university medical research. The license, issued by NCM Biotech, is exclusive for beverages, edibles and cosmetics among other uses. NCM Biotech is focused on medical research and Puration has access to that research. See a recent research report on CBD extracts derived from NCM Biotech's patented extraction process: Journal of Cannabis Research.

In the course of this year, the company has acquired a CBD confections business, a CBD pet products business and CBD sun care business. Combined with its existing beverage industry product line, PURA's combined horizontal market opportunity ranges across $2 trillion in market value:

Sexual wellness $39 Billion Projected Market Value

Confections $232 Billion Projected Market Value

Pet Products $202 Billion Projected Market Value

Sun Care $12.6 Billion Projected Market Value

Non-Alcoholic Beverage $1.6 Trillion Projected Market Value

PURA's new hemp-solution-development-ecosystem business will maintain its existing beverage business. PURA's EVERx CBD Sports Water remains a leader in the sports nutrition market place accounting for the lion's share of PURA's $2.7 million in revenue reported last year in 2019.

As we near the conclusion of this presentation for all of you already familiar with PURA, yes, the one for one dividend of PAOG stock coming from the PAOG acquisition of PURA's hemp cultivation operation is still on track to be issued soon.

PURA management looks forward to revealing additional specific details of the hemp-solution-development-ecosystem. Look for announcements with more details on the existing and developing partnerships and the development of the Farmersville property. Look for the launch of the new website that will include more information on how to become an early PURA participating hemp consumer advocate. The company also plans to soon release more details on the plans to integrate an innovative investment strategy into the overall ecosystem solution.

