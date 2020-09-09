Purafil Delivers Northwestern University Athletics Air Filtration Solutions to Help Reduce Indoor Spread of Airborne Viruses

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purafil, a global leader in air filtration systems working with K-12 school districts and large universities across North America, today announced the installation of multiple PuraShield™ Smart 1000 portable filtration systems for Northwestern University Athletics & Recreation. The PuraShield™ Smart 1000, a multi-stage patented filtration solution that removes 99.99% of aerosols carrying many viruses and bacteria from the air, will help improve indoor air hygiene as well as boost protection from viruses for Northwestern's student-athletes as they resume sports activities in the fall semester.

"We're proud to provide Northwestern University's athletes and staff with a safe indoor air environment during this unprecedented time," said Kristofer Howard, Group President of Indoor Air Hygiene at Madison Industries. "Purafil's best-in-class air hygiene solutions filter local air to capture aerosols carrying airborne viruses and harmful particles. Our air quality systems provide scientifically proven results in producing clean indoor air and are carefully designed with the end user's health and safety in mind, allowing for Northwestern's student-athletes to have safer in-person training sessions moving forward."

PuraShield™ Smart 1000 solutions will be installed across Northwestern's athletic facilities including the locker and weight rooms, and other high traffic spaces, for several men's and women's athletic programs. Student-athletes, coaches and support staff will be provided with world-class filtration to complement several other solutions being implemented to keep campus facilities and occupants safe and better protected from aerosols carrying airborne viruses.

"Throughout the process of planning for the return of our campus community, the health and safety of Northwestern student-athletes, coaches and staff have guided every decision," said Marcus Attles, Associate Athletic Director for Facilities & Operations. "As part of our mission to create a safe indoor environment, we chose PuraShield™ filtration systems for their highly effective particle capture rates, the incredible amount of filtration technology within each unit and layers of proven technology. We are utilizing the technology in multiple on-campus spaces, providing high traffic areas with a significant layer of localized filtration so that our Wildcats can breathe a little easier knowing these safeguards are in place. Plus, they look great in our state-of-the-art facilities."

The PuraShield™ 1000 is a versatile unit that uses a combination of molecular and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration to remove toxic and damaging gaseous air pollutants and aerosols carrying viruses and bacteria. The system can also be repurposed for odor control, corrosion control or high-volume particulate filtration. The technology can clean up to 50,000 cubic feet of space in 60 minutes using over 300 million square feet of active media surface area. In addition, it is portable, allowing it to be easily rolled into desired areas of school facilities, and quiet, emitting a constant low level of sound, which allows the units to be utilized in a variety of different spaces.

Working with K-12 school districts and universities across North America, Purafil and Madison Industries are some of the only companies that have created a range of best-in-class products to address schools' indoor air hygiene programs, targeting ventilation, humidity control and filtration. Addressing those three key areas is what is required for the healthiest indoor air environment, according to the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and Harvard Chan School's Healthy Buildings Program.

Northwestern is one of many universities that Purafil and Madison Industries have worked with this year to better protect faculty and students from airborne viruses by improving indoor air hygiene. Purafil has seen a ramp-up in demand for its scientifically-backed air purifiers amidst the pandemic while Madison Industries has also delivered other important indoor air solutions to schools across the country, such as high-in-demand MERV 13 air filters, dedicated outdoor air systems and portable dehumidification units.

About Northwestern University Athletics & Recreation

A founding member of the Big Ten Conference, Northwestern Athletics sponsors 19 varsity teams and more than 500 student-athletes competing at the highest level. In addition to being a perennial leader in the classroom and the community, basketball, field hockey, golf, swimming, diving, wrestling, fencing and tennis all have captured Conference or national championships in recent years. The Department of Athletics & Recreation also serves as the campus wellness hub for thousands of students, faculty and staff. Learn more at www.nusports.com.

About Purafil

Purafil, the leader in gas phase filtration, has been making the world safer, healthier and more productive since 1969. Its 50 years of experience fuels a passion to continually improve air quality by removing harmful and unpleasant contaminants from the air. Purafil protects thousands of people, processes and environments every day. Learn more about Purafil at www.purafil.com.

About Madison Industries

Madison Industries is one of the largest and most successful privately held companies in the world. Madison builds entrepreneurially driven, branded market leaders that are committed to making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. The team at Madison is committed to building something truly remarkable that long outlasts them while coaching others to reach their highest potential. Please visit www.madison.net and www.indoorairhygiene.com to learn more.

Press Contact

Morgan Moritz

Pierpont Communications, Inc.

[email protected]

Related Images

purafil.png

Purafil

Related Links

Madison Indoor Air Hygiene

Filtration Group

SOURCE Purafil