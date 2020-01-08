Purafil Solves Grow House Odor Problem With New SPHINX™ Line

DORAVILLE, Ga., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purafil is excited to announce its new SPHINX line of products customized to meet the needs of the grow house market. "We created the SPHINX line to address common grow market problems such as strong odors and powdery mildew and mold. The line includes patented media, filters and commercial grade equipment for strong odors," said Jeff Mathers, Purafil's Senior Global Brand Manager.

SPHINX offers a full line of custom equipment to solve any odor issues a grow house faces.

There are three SPHINX media solutions to ensure the optimal solution for any grow house. SPHINX Odor Media targets the broad range of gases present in grow house facilities that carbon-only filtration misses. The SPHINX Odor Max Media provides the same odor control and lasts 2 times longer than extruded carbon. And the SPHINX Yield+ eliminates 99.9% of mold and powdery mildew to help maximize yield.

SPHINX's custom engineered solutions were developed by collecting gas samples from different rooms in multiple facilities across the U.S. and Canada. Lab testing provided insights that allowed for highly customized media blends, specifically for the grow market.

Clean, odor-free air is no longer just a concern for industrial markets. Purafil's SPHINX line is now able to address this problem in greenhouses, indoor grow houses and agricultural facilities. Purafil implements these air filtration solutions by providing custom SPHINX media blends, filters and equipment with a built-in terpene sensor.

Find out more at www.sphinxfiltration.com

About Purafil

Purafil, the leader in gas phase filtration, has been making the world safer, healthier and more productive since 1969. Its 50 years of experience fuels a passion to continually improve air quality by removing harmful and unpleasant contaminants from the air. Purafil protects thousands of people, processes and environments every day. Learn more about Purafil at www.purafil.com.

About Filtration Group

Filtration Group, an affiliate of Madison Industries, is making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. With a passionate team, global footprint and leading technology, Filtration Group is driving innovation and developing unparalleled filtration solutions. Filtration Group serves a highly diverse set of customers with offerings that span life sciences, industrial technologies, fluid and indoor air quality applications. One of the fastest-growing companies in the industries, Filtration Group serves its customers from 114 facilities in over 30 countries. Please visit Filtration Group and Madison Industries at www.filtrationgroup.com and www.madison.net.

Related Images

sphinx-grow-house-air-filtration.jpg

SPHINX Grow House Air Filtration

SPHINX offers a full line of custom equipment to solve any odor issues a grow house faces.

SOURCE Purafil

Related Links

http://www.purafil.com

