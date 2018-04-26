Puration Announces EVERx National Distribution Agreement With Mr Checkout as Seen on Shark Tank

Mr. Checkout has a front row seat to, and backstage knowledge about many of the product deals seen on ABC's Shark Tank. Mr. Checkout has either worked with the products before they were on the show or have been approached with the products by one of the sharks themselves after the deal has closed. Mr. Checkout has been able to place many of the shark tank products not only within the 40,000 independent retailers represented by the Mr. Checkout network of independent distributors, but also within several major retailers.

"Introducing any new consumer product is a difficult challenge," said Brian Shibley, CEO of Puration. "Introducing a new consumer product not backed by a Fortune 500 brand name is extremely difficult, but when done right, the new consumer product can turn into a new Fortune 500 brand name itself. It doesn't take much checking out to discover Mr. Checkout's 30 years of experience introducing new consumer products to retail outlets is unparalleled. EVERx could not be in better hands."

Joel Goldstein, President of Mr. Checkout, said, "EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water is an exceptional product for not one but two fast growing markets – sports nutrition and CBD infused. More and more consumers are continuing to look for sports nutrition products and more and more consumers are looking for quality CBD infused products. EVERx appeals to both and we believe our distribution network can have great success with getting EVERx on retail shelves."

