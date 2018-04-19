Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada

A Brief History Behind EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water

Puration introduced EVERx CBD Infused Sports Water, the first CBD infused sports nutrition supplement product in an entire line of CBD infused sports nutrition supplement products, early in 2017. Today, EVERx is a leading brand name for CBD infused products in the sports nutrition market. Check out EVERx on Instagram to get a better idea of how well received EVERx is in the sports nutrition market (https://www.instagram.com/drinkeverx/).

EVERx utilizes a patented technology that breaks down the hydrogen bonds, reducing water's cluster size, providing a more efficient delivery system for the highest concentration of CBD to be found a single bottle of water. EVERx also provides an optimal alkaline pH level formulated with antioxidants and electrolytes delivering the most effective hydration available in the alkaline water market.

10 mg Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoids Per 500ml Bottle

100% THC-free

Maximum Bioavailability

Electrolytes and Antioxidants

BPA Free

Non GMO

EVERx is also available now in Lemon-Lime and Kiwi-Strawberry.

Growing EVERx Sales

EVERx was first available at Drug Emporium and online. EVERx has recently been introduced at a major chain of stores with 170 locations. Puration has also recently signed a distribution agreement with a national distributor. Shareholders can expect to see press releases in the coming weeks with more details on both the new retail outlet for EVERx and the national distribution contract.

New THC Infused Beverage For California And Canada

Puration has been working on a THC infused beverage for the now legal recreational marijuana market in California, and the recreational marijuana market in Canada expected to be legalized in July of this year. Today, Puration announces that is has designed a THC infused beverage and registered the name THCSavor. Puration has engaged a partner in Canada for producing and marketing THCSavor and is close to engaging a production and marketing partner in California. Shareholders can expect to see press releases in the coming weeks with more details on the rollout of THCSavor in both Canada and California.

On Tuesday, earlier this week, Puration published a shareholder update on the company's cannabis cultivation business to include details on a developing acquisition in Canada. Revenue from the cultivation business has just gotten started in the first quarter of 2018 and is anticipated to add to the existing and growing revenue already resulting from the continuing sales of EVERx. Keep checking back for further updates on Puration's business development progress.

For more information on EVERx, visit http://www.drinkeverx.com.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

