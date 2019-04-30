Puration Brings EVERx CBD Sports Water to Africa at Arnold Sports Festival Johannesburg as Tana Body Painting Revolution Sponsor

Jan Tana's Bodypainting Revolution, A colorful and artistic event, returns to The Arnold in South Africa for the second straight year in 2019 after a spectacular recent production at the Arnold Classic Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio . This unique art exhibition and competition will take place completely in public view as artists paint models, taking more than six hours to complete in hopes to impress the judges, captivate photographers and delight audiences with breathtaking stage performances.

The Arnold Sport Festival hosts multi-sport festivals on six-continents each year, including the Arnold Classic Africa, which takes place in Johannesburg, Gauteng, each May. The Arnold Sports Festival USA is held in Columbus, Ohio in March, followed by events in Melbourne, Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong and Spain. All events feature professional bodybuilding and related contests, amateur bodybuilding, strength and combat sports, a large health and fitness expo and youth events that vary from continent to continent.

"The Arnold Classic Worldwide brand is now the largest series of multi-sport festivals in the world and we look forward to making each of our Arnold Classic weekends better than our previous best," said James J. Lorimer, CEO of Classic Productions, Inc., who Co-founded the Arnold Classic in Columbus with Governor Schwarzenegger.

Three years ago, four South African bodybuilding and sports enthusiasts collaborated to make the Arnold Sports Festival a reality on the African continent under the broad theme 'My Sport, My Passion'. In partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government and the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), Arnold Classic Africa affords athletes the opportunity to compete in an international competition, against participants from all continents, in Africa. Like its global counterparts, the African rendition embraces numerous sporting codes and promotes these through demonstrations, contests, record attempts and sports celebrities over three days each May.

Arnold Sport Festival Africa 2019 will take place over 4 venues, Sandton Convention Centre is the main venue, where the Trade Expo will also take place, Crawford College will host some of our various sporting codes, Country Club Johannesburg will be the venue for our Golf Classic, and Ten Pin Bowling will take place at the Northcliff Bowl.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

For more information on Jan Tana, visit https://www.jantana.com/

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-(800)-861-1350

SOURCE Puration, Inc.